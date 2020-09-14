Lisa Kudrow Reveals What She And Her ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Talk About In Their Group Text Chain

Lisa Kudrow and her “Friends” co-stars are all about that upcoming HBO Max reunion.

The actress joined Andy Cohen on Radio Andy’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Monday and shared an update on the reunion and revealed she, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, are all a part of a group chat.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kudrow admits most of the texts are all about “checking in and how are you and stuff like that.”

And, of course, the upcoming reunion, “Oh, the reunion and let’s talk about this and can we jump on a call and, and stuff like that.”

When Cohen asked if the reunion would be like his “Real Housewives” reunions with a lot of “weave pulling”, Kudrow admitted she can’t say too much about it.

“Well, I think we’re going to sit around like a really nice restaurant and have you host and start screaming at each other…” she joked. “No, that’s not, I don’t know. I can’t say.”

The HBO Max special was originally supposed to be filmed in March before the pandemic hit. It is unclear when the reunion will take place now.