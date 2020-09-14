Reba McEntire Signs Copies Of ‘Rumor Has It’ 30th Anniversary Vinyl In Franklin Walmart

Reba McEntire gave some Walmart shoppers a huge surprise.

The country music icon, 65, stopped by the superstore in Franklin, Tennessee and signed a few copies of the 30th anniversary vinyl of her 1990 album, Rumor Has It.

“Stopped by the Walmart in Franklin to sign some #RumorHasIt albums – go by and get yours!” she captioned a video posted to Instagram on Friday.

The clip showed McEntire in a facemask, holding a Sharpie signing all the limited edition albums on the shelf.

McEntire announced the special edition earlier this year, releasing a statement, “I never imagined I’d get the chance to put out an album for a second time.”

She continued: “It’s just so much fun to look back and remember where we were and what we were doing when they were originally released.”

Rumor Has It was originally released on Sept. 4, 1990.