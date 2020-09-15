‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Denies Allegations After Reportedly Being Under FBI Investigation For ‘Inappropriate Sexual Conduct’

Jerry Harris is reportedly under FBI investigation for “inappropriate sexual conduct”, but he is denying the allegations.

According to USA Today, the “Cheer” star’s home in Naperville, Ill. was searched on Monday as part of the investigation into accusations that he solicited sex and nude images from minors.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told the outlet. “We have no further comment.”

On Tuesday, Harris’ spokesperson issued a statement to ET denying the allegations, saying, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

Varsity, a large private company who are heavily involved in the cheerleading industry, kick-started the investigation by reporting the accusations against Harris to police.

TMZ reports that Varsity shared two screenshots with police, including an alleged Snapchat message of Jerry’s face with the message, “Would you ever want to f**k?”.

Varsity’s chief legal officer Burton Brillhart wrote a letter last month to both Florida and Texas police, revealing the company knew of “inappropriate sexual conduct” involving Harris.

Harris became a viral star this year after “Cheer” premiered on Netflix.