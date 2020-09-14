Alicia Keys Finally Dropping New Album After COVID-19 Delay

Alicia Keys is ready to release her new album after months of delays caused by COVID-19.

Alicia was originally scheduled to drop on March 20, but the release was delayed until May 15 before being further delayed indefinitely.

The “Fallin'” singer took to social media on Monday to tell fans that they would finally be able to listen to the long-awaited record this week.

“September 18th oh, oh, oh, oh!” said Keys in the video, revealing the album’s imminent release date.

It’s expected that the record will include singles that the Grammy-winner has released in recent months, including “Time Machine,” “Underdog” and “Show Me Love”.

The release comes just a week after Keys and the NFL dedicated $1 billion in funds to Black-owned businesses.

The composer performed at the NFL Kickoff event for the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 10.

“We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us,” Keys told Billboard. “As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.”

