Kendall Jenner Admits She’s A ‘Stoner’

Kendall Jenner is confessing that she’s the “stoner” of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

The model joined her big sister Kourtney Kardashian on the “Sibling Rivalry” podcast with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson and answered some burning questions about their families.

When Kate and Oliver asked, “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?” Kardashian quickly quipped, “Kendall.”

And then Jenner confessed it all, admitting, “I am a stoner.”

She added, “No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

The pair later revealed that Kylie Jenner is the “most laid-back” sister.