Kylie Minogue ‘Would Love’ To Collaborate With Madonna

Kylie Minogue joined Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM “Andy Cohen Live” show to discuss her upcoming album, Disco.

While this album doesn’t feature a collaboration with Madonna, Minogue said she “would love to” one day make that happen.

“I’ve long said that it would be great to do something with Madonna,” she added.

The Australian singer looked back at briefly meeting the “Like A Virgin” singer at the Met Gala.

“I went to say hello to her and we had a brief chat, the photographer got one picture, probably didn’t know who I was, and I think it’s her boyfriend at the time or friend that is blocking me out so the fans are going nuts,” Minogue recalled.

During the 2000 MTV Awards, Madonna performed wearing a shirt with Minogue’s name written across it.

One artist Minogue wants to work with again is Jake Shears, the Scissor Sisters lead singer and Minogue were set to have music together on Disco but COVID-19 put a stop to that.

She continued, “we were supposed to write together for this album, I had a writing trip to LA planned in March so of course that was cancelled. Otherwise, there may have been another Jake Shears Collab with me. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

The two previously worked on Nervo’s “The Other Boys” along with Rile Rodgers.

Disco is out Nov. 6.