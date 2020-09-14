‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd Encourages People To Wear Masks In Hilarious PSA

By Sarah Curran.

Hollywood’s most ageless star is reaching out to young people in an effort to get more millennials to start wearing masks.

RELATED: Paul Rudd Reveals His Favourite Scene From ‘Anchorman’

Paul Rudd, 51, is encouraging his “fellow youth” to wear face coverings in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Yo, what up dudes, Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person,” said Rudd, while wearing a bright yellow hoodie and holding a skateboard.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recruited the “Ant-Man” star for the hilarious Public Service Announcement, which sees Rudd showing off his finest TikTok-style dance moves.

“A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks. Because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” he continued.

“So Cuoms asks, he says ‘Paul, you gotta help me. What are you, like, 26?’ And I didn’t correct him.”

RELATED: Paul Rudd And Evangeline Lilly To Share Equal Billing For ‘Ant-Man 3’

Rudd then calls masks “totally beast” and also recreated his famous “look at us” meme with “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans.

 

RELATED: Paul Rudd Clarifies That He Wasn’t In The Running For Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’ Role

Rudd ended the silly video by telling viewers, “We gotta yeet this virus!”

Click to View Gallery

13 Reasons We Love Paul Rudd
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP