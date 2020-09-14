‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd Encourages People To Wear Masks In Hilarious PSA

Hollywood’s most ageless star is reaching out to young people in an effort to get more millennials to start wearing masks.
Paul Rudd, 51, is encouraging his “fellow youth” to wear face coverings in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Yo, what up dudes, Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person,” said Rudd, while wearing a bright yellow hoodie and holding a skateboard.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recruited the “Ant-Man” star for the hilarious Public Service Announcement, which sees Rudd showing off his finest TikTok-style dance moves.
“A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks. Because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” he continued.
“So Cuoms asks, he says ‘Paul, you gotta help me. What are you, like, 26?’ And I didn’t correct him.”
Rudd then calls masks “totally beast” and also recreated his famous “look at us” meme with “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans.
Rudd ended the silly video by telling viewers, “We gotta yeet this virus!”