Georges St-Pierre And ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Stars Return To Set After Pandemic Delays

The cast of “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” have finally returned to set after filming was delayed due to COVID-19.

The Marvel Studios production was originally scheduled for an August premiere before shooting was shut down because of the pandemic.

Mixed martial artist Georges St-Pierre is set to reprise his role as Batroc the Leaper in the Disney+ miniseries.

The actor was pictured on set alongside Emily VanCamp on Monday, Sept. 14.

VanCamp will reprise her role as Sharon Carter, who last appeared in “Captain America: Civil War”.

The series expands upon the final few moments of “Avengers: Endgame”, where The Falcon takes over as the new Captain America.
Also seen on set was Desmond Chiam, who will be playing an unconfirmed character.

