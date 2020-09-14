Leah Remini Dedicates Scientology Documentary Emmy To ‘Brave Contributors’

Leah Remini’s docuseries “Scientology And The Aftermath” has picked up its second Emmy win.

The “King Of Queens” star dedicated the award to “those who told us their stories” during her emotional acceptance speech.

“On behalf of my co-ep Mike Rinder, IPC, Amy, our brave contributors, we thank you the voting academy for honouring us with a second Emmy,” said the actress, collecting the accolade for the show’s third and final season.

The award was part of a series of five Creative Arts Emmys livestreams leading up to the main Emmys ceremony, which takes place on Sunday, Sept. 20.

“It is especially touching to receive it in our final season. It’s been a painful but meaningful ride,” she continued.

“Scientology And The Aftermath” concluded with a two-hour series finale filmed in front of a live audience back in August 2019.

Ending her speech, Remini once again thanked the contributors who shared their stories on the show over its three seasons.

“This really belongs to those who told us their stories,” she added. “We all thank you for listening to them.”

