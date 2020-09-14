Joy-Anna Duggar Documents The Birth Of Her Newborn Daughter In Emotional Video

By Jamie Samhan.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is sharing the moment she first got to hold her daughter, Evelyn Mae, and it is an emotional one.

The “Counting On” star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their daughter last month. Her seven hours of “active labour” and the moment the newborn baby was laid on Joy-Anna’s chest was all documented for her vlog in two parts.

“We have a baby,” Joy-Anna said through tears. “I can’t believe it. I did it.”

“You did it, babe,” Austin replied. “She is beautiful.”

“You pushed for over an hour,” Austin told Joy-Anna in the clip. A nurse also told the couple the baby was in a posterior position during the delivery.

“My mom’s going to be happy that I did that today,” Joy-Anna added. “My mom had to push for two hours with me because I was posterior.”

Joy-Anna and Austin are already parents to son, Gideon, 2.

The couple announced the birth of Evelyn a few days after her August 21 birth date.

“To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day,” she wrote on Instagram.

