Joy-Anna Duggar Documents The Birth Of Her Newborn Daughter In Emotional Video

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is sharing the moment she first got to hold her daughter, Evelyn Mae, and it is an emotional one.

The “Counting On” star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their daughter last month. Her seven hours of “active labour” and the moment the newborn baby was laid on Joy-Anna’s chest was all documented for her vlog in two parts.

“We have a baby,” Joy-Anna said through tears. “I can’t believe it. I did it.”

"You did it, babe," Austin replied. "She is beautiful."