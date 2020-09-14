Kanye West Asks Drake For Apology And Says ‘No More Music’ Until Contract Ends

By Sarah Curran.

Kanye West. Photo: Olivier Douliery/ Abaca Press/CP Images
Kanye West. Photo: Olivier Douliery/ Abaca Press/CP Images

Kanye West was responsible for creating yet another Twitterstorm on Monday evening.

RELATED: Kanye West Walks On Water For His Sunday Service

In a since-deleted Tweet, the rapper declared that he would no longer be releasing new music until he finishes his current contract with Sony and Universal.

West then asked “to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony” before dubbing himself “the new Moses.”

RELATED: Kanye West Defends Meeting With Jared Kushner: ‘I Can Meet With Whoever I Want’

In another Tweet that has been removed, Ye requested a public apology from J. Cole and Drake, comparing himself to slave rebellion leader Nat Turner.

West stated that he has “the utmost respect for all brothers” adding that, “we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

West furthered his tweets by requesting a meeting with Jay-Z. Initially spelling his name wrong, before correcting it in another tweet.

RELATED: Kanye West Gets Lidocaine And Cortisone Shot For Apparent Wrist Injury: ‘Too Much Texting Bro’

The exact reasons behind the tweets is unclear, but West has previously had issues with Sony/ATV, which owns EMI Publishing, which is who holds his catalogue.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP