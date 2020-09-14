Kanye West Asks Drake For Apology And Says ‘No More Music’ Until Contract Ends

Kanye West was responsible for creating yet another Twitterstorm on Monday evening.

In a since-deleted Tweet, the rapper declared that he would no longer be releasing new music until he finishes his current contract with Sony and Universal.

West then asked “to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony” before dubbing himself “the new Moses.”

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

In another Tweet that has been removed, Ye requested a public apology from J. Cole and Drake, comparing himself to slave rebellion leader Nat Turner.

West stated that he has “the utmost respect for all brothers” adding that, “we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

West furthered his tweets by requesting a meeting with Jay-Z. Initially spelling his name wrong, before correcting it in another tweet.

The exact reasons behind the tweets is unclear, but West has previously had issues with Sony/ATV, which owns EMI Publishing, which is who holds his catalogue.