Kanye West Returns To Twitter After Being ‘Kicked Off’ The Social Media Platform

Kanye West is going off on Twitter.

In a since-deleted Tweet, the rapper declared that he would no longer be releasing new music until he finishes his current contract with Sony and Universal. West then asked “to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony” before dubbing himself “the new Moses.”

RELATED: Kanye West Walks On Water For His Sunday Service

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

In another Tweet that has been removed, Ye requested a public apology from J. Cole and Drake, comparing himself to slave rebellion leader Nat Turner. West stated that he has “the utmost respect for all brothers” adding that, “we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

RELATED: Kanye West Defends Meeting With Jared Kushner: ‘I Can Meet With Whoever I Want’

I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

West furthered his tweets by requesting a meeting with Jay-Z. Initially spelling his name wrong, before correcting it in another tweet. The exact reasons behind the tweets is unclear, but West has previously had issues with Sony/ATV, which owns EMI Publishing, the holders his catalogue.

In a follow-up tweet Tuesday morning, West seemed to tease a potential lawsuit against Sony and Universal. West shared a text message chain between him and an individual offering legal advice, perhaps an attorney.

RELATED: Kanye West Gets Lidocaine And Cortisone Shot For Apparent Wrist Injury: ‘Too Much Texting Bro’

No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

The unnamed individual offered West two options: a “nuclear option” against Sony and Universal, or a “radical” solution. The former involved a “high risk but high reward” lawsuit and the latter involved approaching Universal for a “joint venture.”

West asserted, “I’m not open to any form of business with Universal or Sony,” seemingly leaving one option.

He then followed up by stating that he wants to meet with J. Cole, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, writing, “we will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund.”

We need Me J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr … it’s time to get free… we will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

When I spoke to Katie Jacobs who is on the board of Vivendi we decided to create a “Y combinator” for the music industry so artist have the power and transparency to to be in control of our future … no more shady contracts … no more life long deals — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

On Thursday, West leaked pages from his 2012 contract with Universal Music Group. You can view page one of the contract below and read what appears to be the entirety of the contract on West’s official Twitter page.

You guys it took me so long to screen grab all my contracts Here they are — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

He posted a photo of a hoodie with text reading, “Kim is my lawyer.” And perhaps, most shockingly, he uploaded a video in which an individual, likely West, urinates on a Grammy Award dumped in a toilet.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

After the incident, West was kicked off Twitter for 12 hours. The temporary suspension was in response to West doxxing Forbes editor Randall Lane by publishing his private contact information. West made sure to let everyone know via Rick Fox who tweeted on his behalf.

“My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours,” he wrote on Wednesday night.

My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 17, 2020

After returning to Twitter on Thursday, West poked fun at the incident by taking another screenshot of Lane’s contact, except this time without a phone number or any other means of reaching him. The caption of the tweet read: “First tweet back … without the phone number 🤣.”

But that tweet has since been deleted as well, though it isn’t clear if it was censored by Twitter or deleted by Kanye himself.