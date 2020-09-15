Clare Crawley Blows Up ‘The Bachelorette’ In New Trailer

Fans of “The Bachelorette” are super excited after a thrilling trailer for the new series aired on Monday evening.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette”s Becca Kufrin Moves To L.A. After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

“Drama this soon is a little bit crazy,” says Bachelorette Clare Crawley at the beginning of the latest promo.

Fans then get a taste of what’s to come this season, including footage of Crawley kissing some of the guys, sending one of them home and telling Chris Harrison about what she has done.

“Congratulations, you’ve just blown up ‘The Bachelorette'”, says Harrison.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Clare Crawley Kisses Contestants, Dazzles On Night One In First Look At Her Season

Although details aren’t revealed in the trailer, ET learned on Aug. 3 that Crawley had fallen for one of her contestants roughly two weeks into filming. Tayshia Adams was subsequently brought in as a new Bachelorette.

Both women have since been spotted on set at La Quinta but ABC has yet to formally announce Adams as a new lead. Warner Bros. and ABC rarely comment when filming is underway on any “Bachelor” franchise show.

Both Crawley and Adams’ journeys will be featured on this season of “The Bachelorette” premiering Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Promo: Clare Crawley Says She Sees Her Future Husband On Night One