Pink Discusses Going To Therapy & Her Relationship With Carey Hart In Candid Post: ‘Marriage Is Awful, Wonderful, Comfort & Rage’

Pink spoke candidly about her marriage to Carey Hart on Instagram.

The singer posted a sweet snap of the pair together, smiling and drinking wine. Pink and Hart tied the knot on January 7, 2006, and share daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 3.

Pink’s caption included, “He’s still my favourite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.”

“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage,” she continued. “It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table.”

Pink also spoke about the pair regularly going to therapy throughout their relationship: “People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t.”

RELATED: Pink And Carey Hart Take Kids On Mini Family Vacay To Northern California’s Lake Shasta

“Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals,” Pink added. “It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too.”

Despite their long marriage, Pink has been open about the couple’s ups and downs, with them splitting in 2003, before reuniting and getting engaged in 2005.

They then separated two years after they wed but reconciled after undergoing marriage counselling.

Pink regularly shares photos of her family online. Last month, she posted a snap of Hart after he underwent rotator cuff surgery.