The Queen, Prince William & Kate Middleton Lead Sweet Birthday Messages As Prince Harry Turns 36

The Royal Family wished Prince Harry a very happy birthday as he turned 36 Tuesday.

The Queen shared a sweet post via the Royal Family’s Twitter account.

The message was accompanied by a photo showing the Duke laughing with his grandmother while attending a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

🎂 🎈 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!

📸 The Queen and The Duke during a Queen's Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a snap of the trio having a race, sending their well-wishes alongside the pic.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! 🎂🎈

Prince Charles and Camilla then posted:

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂

Harry will be celebrating his birthday with his wife Meghan Markle and their one-year-old son Archie in Santa Barbara, California, where they now live.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31.