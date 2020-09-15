Olivia Colman And Sir Anthony Hopkins Star In Trailer For Heartbreaking Drama ‘The Father’

Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins star in the new trailer for the much-talked-about upcoming movie “The Father”.

The trailer follows Hopkins’ character, a dementia sufferer, as his condition gets worse but he refuses to get any help.

RELATED: Indigenous Filmmaker Michelle Latimer Hopes TIFF Doc ‘Inconvenient Indian’ Will Be Shown In Schools: ‘It Could Definitely Happen’

A synopsis reads, “A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind, and even the fabric of his reality.”

“The Father”, which is based on French playwright Florian Zeller’s play of the same title, which debuted at the Théâtre Hébertot, Paris, in 2012, is already generating Oscar buzz.

RELATED: Naomi Watts And Andrew Lincoln Talk The Scene-Stealing Magpies In Their TIFF Drama ‘Penguin Bloom’

The film made its Canadian debut as it ran Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival. It also stars Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams.