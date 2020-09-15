Celebs React To Donald Trump Raising Doubts About Climate Change: ‘I Don’t Think Science Knows, Actually’

By Corey Atad.

Donald Trump. Photo: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin/CP Images
Donald Trump is not a believer in climate change.

The U.S. president made that clear once again on Monday during a meeting with California officials about the ongoing wildfire crisis in the state.

When natural resource secretary Wade Crowfoot pressed Trump to acknowledge that untamed vegetation was not the only cause of the increasingly devastating fires each year, the president responded, “OK, it’ll start getting cooler, you just watch.”

“I wish science agreed with you,” Crowfoot said, to which Trump replied, “I don’t think science knows, actually.”

Later in the meeting, Cal. Governor Gavin Newsom attempted to smooth things over by offering evidence of climate change in the state, while asking Trump to “respect” the “difference of opinion” on the subject.

On Twitter, many reacted to Trump’s comment dismissing the science on climate change, including celebrities like Mark Hamill.

 

