Celebs React To Donald Trump Raising Doubts About Climate Change: ‘I Don’t Think Science Knows, Actually’

Donald Trump is not a believer in climate change.

The U.S. president made that clear once again on Monday during a meeting with California officials about the ongoing wildfire crisis in the state.

When natural resource secretary Wade Crowfoot pressed Trump to acknowledge that untamed vegetation was not the only cause of the increasingly devastating fires each year, the president responded, “OK, it’ll start getting cooler, you just watch.”

“I wish science agreed with you,” Crowfoot said, to which Trump replied, “I don’t think science knows, actually.”

Calif. Sec. for Nat. Resources WADE CROWFOOT: "If we…think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed…" TRUMP: "Ok, it’ll start getting cooler, you just watch." CROWFOOT: "I wish science agreed with you." TRUMP: "I don’t think science knows, actually." pic.twitter.com/kNWJKhpJnu — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 14, 2020

Later in the meeting, Cal. Governor Gavin Newsom attempted to smooth things over by offering evidence of climate change in the state, while asking Trump to “respect” the “difference of opinion” on the subject.

"We come from a perspective, humbly, where the science is in & observed evidence is self-evident that climate change is real & that is exacerbating this…Please respect, & I know you do, the difference of opinion here as it relates to this fundamental issue on climate change.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 14, 2020

On Twitter, many reacted to Trump’s comment dismissing the science on climate change, including celebrities like Mark Hamill.

Mark. I think what he means is, he’s getting everyone air conditioners!! Woohooo. Ugh — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 14, 2020

Lives are lost. Millions of acres are ravaged. And Donald Trump says it’ll get cooler. His sheer stupidity, his vacant soul are exhausting. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 14, 2020

It takes every ounce of my spirit to not publicly clap back at every climate change denying, trump supporting, anti-mask, Katie fucking Hopkins style Karen on Twitter. Literally gtfo no one wants you or your dumbass takes. — Asa Butterfield (@asabfb) September 15, 2020