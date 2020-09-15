Series About The Making Of ‘The Godfather’ To Debut On Paramount+ Streaming Service

Marlon Brando and Francis Ford Coppola on set of "The Godfather". Photo: CP Images

CBS All Access is being rebranded and bringing out the big guns.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that the Viacom-owned streaming service will be transformed into Paramount+ in early 2021 with a slew of new content, including a series about the making of classic film “The Godfather”.

The 10-episode series “The Offer”, will detail Al Ruddy’s experience producing the iconic Francis Ford Coppola gangster film, based on the novel by Mario Puzo.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity, and world-class storytelling,” CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

The Paramount+ service will also feature other new content tied to well-known franchises, including a rival of the sitcom “The Game”, and docuseries “Real Criminal Minds”.

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is also working on a new spy drama, “Lioness”, for the streaming service.