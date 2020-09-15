‘Downton Abbey’ Star Jessica Brown Findlay And Ziggy Heath Tie The Knot In Stunning Ceremony

“Downton Abbey” actress Jessica Brown Findlay and her actor boyfriend Ziggy Heath are officially husband and wife.

Findlay, who played Lady Sybil Crawley on the hit U.K. drama before being killed off in season 3, confirmed she and Heath had tied the knot on September 12 via Instagram.

The actress gushed, “[heart] wins every time,” adding it had been “a weekend of dreams.”

She shared more photos on Instagram Story, including one of a double-decker bus they used for transport, and another of her throwing her arms around her other half in the church.

Credit: Instagram/Jessica Brown Findlay

The back of the bus read, “Wedding special,” as Findlay and Heath kissed while holding onto the railing.

Credit: Instagram/Jessica Brown Findlay

The lovebirds met on the BBC drama “Harlots” back in 2017.

Catch Findlay in “Brave New World” airing on Showcase.