Jude Law Welcomes Baby No. 6, First With Wife Phillipa Coan

Jude Law must be getting used to these momentous occasions.

Law, 47, has welcomed his sixth child. The “Contagion” actor informed the world on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. It is his first child with wife Phillipa Coan, whom he married last year.

Law said he and Coan feel “blessed” and they are enjoying having a “nest” as a family; however, he did admit it was “unusual” welcoming a child during the ongoing pandemic.

The “Sherlock Holmes” actor shares three kids — Rafferty Law, 23, Iris Law, 19, Rudy Law, 18 — with ex-wife Sadie Frost; a daughter — Sophia Law, 10 — with ex Samantha Burke; and a daughter — Ada Law, 5, — with ex Catherine Harding.

Congratulations to the happy couple.