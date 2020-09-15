Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Love A Non-Alcoholic Beer & Would Even Drink Them During School Zoom Sessions

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s daughters love a cold brewski.

Bell spoke about daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, developing a taste for O’Douls in a new interview with the “Say Yes! with Carla Hall” podcast.

Bell stressed, however, that she and Shepard, who has been sober for the past 16 years, regularly talk to the girls about their dad not drinking.

The actress shared, “I’m going to get a lot of flak for this. And let me start by saying I don’t care. You’re allowed to give me any advice you guys want, any of these listeners. You’re welcome to tell me I’m a terrible parent. I don’t care. I’m a great parent, I think. I’m learning every day.”

She added, according to People, “My husband brought home a six-pack of O’Doul’s last night. And my daughters often ask for O’Doul’s,” revealing that her girls have “been at restaurants and ordered” the beers before.

“The reason for this is because when we first had our child and my husband would put her in the BABYBJÖRN and we’d walk around the neighborhood, he’d pop a non-alcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth,” Bell added. “It’s a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad.”

Bell then revealed how the youngsters had had O’Douls at dinner with them the previous night: “We’re like, ‘I mean, there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just essentially a bubbly juice.’ Right? There’s nothing in it. We also talk to them very much about [Dax’s] sobriety and the importance of it and why Daddy can’t drink.”

However, she admitted drinking the beers during a Zoom school session might be a little much, telling the podcast: “They have 15-minute breaks where they’re allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out. And I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O’Doul’s on their Zooms. They’re both just sipping their Doulies. And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?’

“And then I remind myself, ‘You don’t care, Kristen. They can pretend like you’re doing something wrong.’ I would argue that I’m not, because it’s non-alcoholic,” Bell said. “If anything, it opens up the discussion for why Daddy has to drink non-alcoholic beer, because some people lose their privileges with drinking. Drinking’s not always safe.”

Bell’s comments come after Delta and Lincoln made their dad a sweet sobriety anniversary card: