Ryan Reynolds Narrates Grumpy Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee Ad

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back at it.

On Tuesday morning, Jackman shared the new ad for his Laughing Man Coffee Company, with Reynolds providing the narration.

You sleep with the wig on? https://t.co/b8t5D8vMk1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 15, 2020

“This is Hugh Jackman,” Reynolds says at the top of the ad, as Jackman wakes up to an alarm and tosses the clock at a wall.

Reynolds describes Jackman as a “noted humanitarian, goodwill ambassador, eternal optimist,” all over scenes of the “Wolverine” actor yelling at kids, getting annoyed with his dog, and listening to loud heavy metal music.

But Jackman’s mood completely changes after taking a sip of his Laughing Man coffee.

The coffee, Reynolds explains, is “100 per cent responsible for the Hugh Jackman we know and love.”