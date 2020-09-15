Kurt Russell Has Holiday Cheer In ‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ Trailer

It may only be October but Netflix is getting viewers ready for the holiday season with “The Christmas Chronicles 2”.

Kurt Russell, partner Goldie Hawn, and director Chris Columbus are revving up for a magical Christmas. On Tuesday, Netflix released a bite-sized teaser for the film.

The first edition premiered on Nov. 22, 2018, with Russell’s performance receiving particular praise. Much of the original cast is attached to the impending followup.

“The Christmas Chronicles 2” is scheduled to premiere November 25.