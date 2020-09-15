‘The Mandalorian’ Attempts To Deliver Baby Yoda To Jedi In Season 2 Trailer

The galaxy’s most dangerous babysitter is back in the season 2 trailer for “The Mandalorian”.

Disney+ is getting “Star Wars” fans hyped for the sophomore season of the Pedro Pascal-led series. In season 2, everyone’s favourite butt-kicking Mandalorian is tasked with delivering baby Yoda to the remaining “sorcerors” known as Jedi. Season 2 looks to inject more “Star Wars” fandom into the show with X-Wings, TIE fighters, Gamorreans, and the aforementioned Jedi.

“Wherever I go, he goes,” Din Djarin tells a shady character before expertly dispatching of their hired help.

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” premieres October 30 on Disney+.