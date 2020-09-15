BTS Were The Most-Tweeted-About Music Artists During The First Six Months Of Quarantine

BTS have, unsurprisingly, topped yet another poll.

Twitter revealed its new “Twitter From Home” trend report this week, confirming the much-loved K-pop group had been the most-tweeted-about artists in the U.S. over the past six months of quarantine.

The results were based on tweets from March 1 to September 1.

RELATED: Go Behind The Curtain With K-Pop Group BTS In ‘Break The Silence’ Movie Trailer

Kanye West was the second-most-tweeted-about artist, followed by Beyoncé, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, NCT, Bad Bunny, ATEEZ, Cardi B, and Harry Styles rounding off the top 10.

In terms of most-tweeted-about movies, “Black Panther” came out on top, followed by “Black Is King”, “The Avengers: Endgame”, “The Batman” and “Hamilton, The Musical”.

RELATED: BTS Are Musical ‘Dynamite’ At Their VMAs Debut

“Sonic The Hedgehog”, “Mulan” (Live Action), “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, “The King of Staten Island” and “Frozen 2” rounded off the top 10.

The most-tweeted-about TV shows were as follows: