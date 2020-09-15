Chris Evans Talks To Tamron Hall About His ‘Embarrassing’ Nude Leak

Chris Evans had quite a weekend.

On Tuesday, the “Captain America” actor appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” and was asked about the nude photo he accidentally posted to his Instagram account.

RELATED: Chris Evans Comments After Accidentally Leaking NSFW Picture

Chris Evans talking about THE incident that happened with him last weekend 🤦🏾‍♀️ HIS FACE WHEN MENTIONING HIS FANS SUPPORT UGH I LOVE HIM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2TIG0zs4pa — Black Lives Matter ⧗ ︽✵︽ (@marvelxtina) September 15, 2020

“Something happened this weekend?” Evans joked when the subject came up.

After Hall asked him how he handled the leak, he said, “It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It’s embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have pretty fantastic fans who came to my support.”

RELATED: Chris Evans Hopes To Shield Democracy With Politics Website

On Twitter, Evans used the opportunity to encourage voting in the U.S. presidential elections in November.