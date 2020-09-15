Chris Evans Talks To Tamron Hall About His ‘Embarrassing’ Nude Leak

Chris Evans. Photo: CP Images
Chris Evans had quite a weekend.

On Tuesday, the “Captain America” actor appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” and was asked about the nude photo he accidentally posted to his Instagram account.

“Something happened this weekend?” Evans joked when the subject came up.

After Hall asked him how he handled the leak, he said, “It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It’s embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have pretty fantastic fans who came to my support.”

On Twitter, Evans used the opportunity to encourage voting in the U.S. presidential elections in November.

