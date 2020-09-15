Britney Spears Doesn’t Want To Perform, Asks Court To Reject New Co-Conservator Request

Britney Spears doesn’t want to take the stage any time soon. This was noted in court docs obtained by ET, where the 38-year-old singer is asking that Andrew Wallet not be appointed the co-conservator of her estate, something that was requested by her father, Jamie Spears, who’s currently the sole conservator.

Andrew previously served as a co-conservator on Britney’s estate from 2008 to March 2019.

One reason Britney opposes Andrew’s appointment to her case is that she doesn’t think she’ll be able to afford him, due in large part to that she doesn’t have a desire to perform.

“To this date, Britney has not resumed performing and has stated that she does not desire to do so at this time,” the docs read, adding that Andrew is “uniquely unsuitable” for the role that he’s been put up for.

The docs allege that Jamie’s request for Andrew– which was made “an hour before the last hearing” after he denied “for months that any structural change” to the conservatorship was needed — came because “Britney’s decision not to perform will require him to undertake drastic changes to her budget.”

“Apparently this frugality does not extend to the fees James pays from the conservatorship to the financial professionals with whom he surrounds himself,” the docs read. “Apart from the fact that Mr. Wallet has been extremely expensive in the past, based on what occurred over the 11 years he served as her co-conservator, there is no reason to believe that Mr. Wallet will be able to work with Britney to explain and implement any difficult budgetary choices that must be made.”

Because Britney “continues to move in the direction of greater autonomy,” the singer would prefer “to work with a corporate fiduciary who can offer both a physical office and a team of independent financial professionals rather than a single individual, hand-picked by her father, who is a complete stranger to her,” the docs state.

According to additional docs obtained by TMZ, Jamie claims Britney’s objections to Andrew’s appointment are full of factual misstatements.

Britney has filed a competing petition to appoint Bessemer Trust Company of California as conservator of the estate, a request that her mother, Lynn Spears, supports.

The court has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday regarding the co-conservator request, while a hearing for Spears’ voluntary conservatorship request is set for Nov. 10.

