Mariska Hargitay Says She’s ‘Grateful To Be Back’ Shooting ‘Law & Order: SVU’

“Law & Order: SVU” is back in business.

After production on the long-running drama halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has resumed this week for the upcoming season, the show’s 22nd.

Star Mariska Hargitay shared a photo of herself, mask on, getting her hair done on the first day back Monday.

“It’s all happening,” Hargitay wrote. “First day of shooting season 22!! Making history. So grateful to be back at work.”

The actress also included a photo of the cast and crew all gathered before the start of filming.

In June, showrunner Warren Leight said that the new season will address the pandemic.

“We’re going to reflect New York in the pandemic. What happens to someone who is sexually assaulted during the height of the coronavirus outbreak,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.