Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Play With The Idea Of A Fourth Child In New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Another mini Kardashian could be joining the clan.
Ahead of the season 19 premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, fans are getting an inside look at how the family dynamics are changing.
From Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson re-entering the frame to a possible baby for exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, “KUWTK” is more dramatic than ever.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Defends Skims Maternity Solutionwear Against Backlash, Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Support
The short clip ends with Kim Kardashian revealing, “Scott’s like, ‘We’re going for baby number 4.'”
Momager Kris Jenner quickly asks Kourtney, “Are you pregnant?” before the video goes dark.
Kourtney and Scott already share three children together: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.
Earlier this month, the family announced next year’s season 20 will be their final.
RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Claims ‘No One Called’ Her To Tell Her ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Is Ending
View this post on Instagram
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Season 19 premieres September 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.