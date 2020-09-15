Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Play With The Idea Of A Fourth Child In New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Another mini Kardashian could be joining the clan.

Ahead of the season 19 premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, fans are getting an inside look at how the family dynamics are changing.

From Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson re-entering the frame to a possible baby for exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, “KUWTK” is more dramatic than ever.

The short clip ends with Kim Kardashian revealing, “Scott’s like, ‘We’re going for baby number 4.'”

Momager Kris Jenner quickly asks Kourtney, “Are you pregnant?” before the video goes dark.

Kourtney and Scott already share three children together: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

Earlier this month, the family announced next year’s season 20 will be their final.

Season 19 premieres September 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.