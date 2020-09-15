Dolly Parton Puts Her Own Spin On The Christmas Classic ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’

By Becca Longmire.

Dolly Parton just made the Christmas classic “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” a little more fabulous.

The track is the second off Parton’s upcoming A Holly Dolly Christmas album, available everywhere on October 2.

The song follows Parton’s first release “Mary Did You Know?”. The album features faith-based music Parton has released throughout her career, including her recent Christian chart-topper with Zach Williams, “There Was Jesus”.

“I have always loved ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ because it’s a song I heard growing up,” says Parton in a press release.

“I wanted to do something for the kids and I think it’s a real cute little song. I have a child-like spirit and I love everything about Christmas!”

For A Holly Dolly Christmas, Parton collaborated with some of her closest friends, including Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, and a special duet with her brother Randy Parton.

