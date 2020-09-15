Dolly Parton Puts Her Own Spin On The Christmas Classic ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’

Dolly Parton just made the Christmas classic “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” a little more fabulous.

The track is the second off Parton’s upcoming A Holly Dolly Christmas album, available everywhere on October 2.

The song follows Parton’s first release “Mary Did You Know?”. The album features faith-based music Parton has released throughout her career, including her recent Christian chart-topper with Zach Williams, “There Was Jesus”.

“I have always loved ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ because it’s a song I heard growing up,” says Parton in a press release.

“I wanted to do something for the kids and I think it’s a real cute little song. I have a child-like spirit and I love everything about Christmas!”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Talks Pandemic, Black Lives Matter

I always loved the song #ISawMommyKissingSantaClaus growing up and I knew I needed to record a version for #AHollyDollyChristmas. I’m excited to share some of the joy of my own childhood with everybody through this song 🎅❤️ Listen now! https://t.co/wwEKoOhcYL pic.twitter.com/udF37FQROy — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 15, 2020

RELATED: Dolly Parton Announces ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

For A Holly Dolly Christmas, Parton collaborated with some of her closest friends, including Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, and a special duet with her brother Randy Parton.