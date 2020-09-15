Granger Smith Says New Song ‘That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads’ Took On A ‘Deeper’ Meaning After Son’s Passing

Granger Smith is opening up about returning to music following the tragic loss of his son.

Back in August, the country singer announced his upcoming record Country Things Vol. 1 via Instagram, writing, “this is my 10th studio album and I feel like it’s also my best.”

“My hope is that these tunes…from the light hearted windows down songs, to the more deep thinkin’ ones, connect with you like they do with me,” he added.

The singer’s forthcoming project is part one of his two-part studio album, which gives fans a glimpse of his family’s current country state of mind throughout the eight tracks and even includes an appearance from his alter-ego Earl Dibbles Jr.

Despite growing up in Dallas, Smith says he’s choosing to “fully embrace” the country way of life, telling ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, “Especially this day in age, I really appreciate concentrating on the simpler things that really matter.”

“I will say, I do fully endorse the lifestyle: Our office is in the middle of the country, where we live is out in the country, I’m raising my children in the country,” he adds.

The 41-year-old was in the midst of creating his new project, but the unexpected passing of his 3-year-old son in 2019 put all his plans on hold. In the following months, the mourning of his little boy changed the way he heard his music, and his new track “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” took on a “deeper, underlying meaning.”

“I cancelled the studio appointment to cut that song and a few months later after the tragedy, I went back and revisited that song and it took on a new meaning,” he recalls. “The lyrics spoke differently than they did before.”

“Talk to God on ’em / We get lost on ’em / Find our way to a rocky mountain top on ’em,” he sings in the mid-tempo chorus.

Looking back on his family’s journey and healing throughout the past year, Smith says he’s “just really focusing on the things that matter and living in the present, at least being aware of the present moment and that tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

He adds: “We always get in this rat race of — especially in the music business — the next album, the next single, the next tour, the next year, it’s always planning for the next and less concentrating on what we have today and the blessing that today and the present moment is to us.”

Country Things Vol. 1 is available Sept. 25.