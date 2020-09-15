Miley Cyrus Says Stevie Nicks’ Blessing To Sample ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ Was ‘Beyond What I Could Have Ever Really Dreamed Of’

Getting approval from one of her musical heroes brought everything together for Miley Cyrus.

On Tuesday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Pulse” with Ron Ross and talked about getting Nicks’ blessing to sample “Edge of Seventeen” on her recent single “Midnight Sky”.

“I really wanted to play this and I wanted it to be blessed by Stevie,” Cyrus said. “And I wanted her, I had an alternate melody plan that if she didn’t want me to kind of nod to ‘Edge of Seventeen’ as heavily as I did. And she, by her green-lighting it, it just like authenticated it, in a way beyond what I could have ever really dreamed of just because when you get like a torch passed to you in that way from an artist that you respect so much, it just, again, it gave me such a sense of freedom and it really just validates the record, you know, ‘Midnight Sky’ itself, but then the album has a body of work.”

Cyrus also talked about her recent cover of Billie Eilish’s “My Future”.

“It’s really hard to collaborate in these times, but I just recently covered Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’,” she said. “And we’re talking about influences from the past affecting music today. And I love that song so much because the way it kind of seems like like a jazz traditional, like, standard record. And you can hear what she’s been brought up listening to, you learn so much about an artist in three minutes.”

Cyrus also got behind the camera to direct her music video for “Midnight Sky” and how the short length helped motivate her to do it.

“I’ve been interested in directing film but that’s a little different, it’s storyline,” she said. “You’re dealing with actors and production and, you know, there’s a two hours’ worth of entertaining content. And I thought, well, let me just get a gauge of where I am as a director, by starting with music videos.”