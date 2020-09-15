James Corden Returns Home After Coming In Contact With COVID-19 Positive Person

“The Late Late Show” is still broadcasting from a studio but James Corden is back home.

Corden, 42, appeared on a monitor from his studio desk on Monday. The comedian revealed he is quarantining after coming in contact with an individual who had recently contracted the novel coronavirus.

“Today I was told that I’d come into contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” he said at the top of the show. “I’ve taken the test, that test has come back negative. Out of [an] abundance of caution for everyone who works on the show, I’m going to host the show over Zoom way more than six feet apart from anyone but my face will still be here, in the studio.”

“It’s a shame,” he continued. “Because I thought like we were really getting into a rhythm in the studio.”

The remainder of the on-set “Late Late Show” crew resumed work. Corden came into contact with the COVID-19 case outside of work, per Deadline.