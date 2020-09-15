Trevor Noah On Why He’ll Never Complain About Quarantine Life: ‘I’m Lucky… I Have My Health’

Trevor Noah discusses life under quarantine and why he’ll never “complain” about the pandemic.

The comedian, 36, amid the coronavirus outbreak, is revealing some of the similarities between quarantine life and his childhood in Johannesburg, South Africa, in WSJ. Magazine’s September “Men’s Fashion” issue.

Photo: GIONCARLO VALENTINE for WSJ. Magazine

“As a child, I lived in quarantine in a lighter form,” “The Daily Show” host explained. “I couldn’t play outside with other kids. I had restrictions on my movements, and I wasn’t necessarily told why. They just said, ‘You can’t go outside.’ That’s just how I lived. And I accepted it.”

He added, “So I always tell people during this pandemic, ‘Hey, man, I’m lucky that I have food. I have my health.’ You’ll never find me complaining about the pandemic. If you take me out of the studio, I’m still having these conversations in my apartment in front of a tiny little camera. That is what I do. And that is who I am.”

Photo: GIONCARLO VALENTINE for WSJ. Magazine

But no matter the circumstances, Noah promises never to take anything for granted: “I’ve had the mom who poured a little bit of water into the bottle of ketchup to get that last little bit, you know.

“We might have had the cereal but not the milk, so I don’t take anything for granted,” he continued. “My mom always used to say to me, ‘You’re gonna work hard and you’re going to get all those things.’ And she said, ‘You know what? You should be proud when you can get them for yourself.’”

WSJ. Magazine’s September “Men’s Fashion” issue hits newsstands Sept. 19.