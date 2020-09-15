Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Hands On While Helping To Make Bagels During London Outing

By Becca Longmire.

Credit: Justin Tallis/Pool via AP/CP Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton were thrilled to visit several local businesses in London on Tuesday.

The pair, who made sure to send birthday boy Prince Harry a post on social media to celebrate his special day, visited a Job Centre in London Bridge and the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre in Shadwell before heading to help make bagels in Brick Lane.

William and Kate, who have had their hands full home-schooling and looking after their kids Prince George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, during quarantine, were pictured helping make the savoury treats at the famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery.

Credit: CP Images
The bakery was forced to reduce its hours amid the coronavirus pandemic, but made sure to help the local community through food donations and deliveries.

According to the Daily Express, William and Kate had spoken to Lloyd Graham, the community engagement manager for Keltbray, during their Job Centre visit.

Graham explained to the royals how the construction company was involved in the demolition of some local buildings for the redevelopment of the Elephant and Castle area.

William said: “The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it,” as Kate insisted: “Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.”

William and Kate have now returned to attending royal engagements safely and were both pictured wearing masks during their latest outing.

