Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Hands On While Helping To Make Bagels During London Outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton were thrilled to visit several local businesses in London on Tuesday.

The pair, who made sure to send birthday boy Prince Harry a post on social media to celebrate his special day, visited a Job Centre in London Bridge and the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre in Shadwell before heading to help make bagels in Brick Lane.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited communities, businesses and individuals in London Bridge and Whitechapel to thank those who have gone above and beyond to help others during this extraordinary time.https://t.co/AMZkk8xi5D pic.twitter.com/FvW4X6tV77 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2020

The Duke and Duchess’ next visit was to the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel, where volunteers have played an important role in supporting members of their community by helping to deliver warm meals, food and medication to the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/VIIXWgQ3dC — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2020

William and Kate, who have had their hands full home-schooling and looking after their kids Prince George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, during quarantine, were pictured helping make the savoury treats at the famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery.

Credit: CP Images

The bakery was forced to reduce its hours amid the coronavirus pandemic, but made sure to help the local community through food donations and deliveries.

At the famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery, The Duke and Duchess heard how the shop has helped the local community through food donation and delivery, and the challenges of reducing their opening hours during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/taNDfDzvpR — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2020

According to the Daily Express, William and Kate had spoken to Lloyd Graham, the community engagement manager for Keltbray, during their Job Centre visit.

Graham explained to the royals how the construction company was involved in the demolition of some local buildings for the redevelopment of the Elephant and Castle area.

William said: “The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it,” as Kate insisted: “Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.”

William and Kate have now returned to attending royal engagements safely and were both pictured wearing masks during their latest outing.