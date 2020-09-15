Lil Nas X Announces Book For ‘Every Amazing Kid Who Sang Along To “Old Town Road”‘

Lil Nas X is flexing his hip-hop skills in a new children’s book.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Kept Nicki Minaj Fan Account Secret

The genre-bending rapper is releasing a new book titled, C IS FOR COUNTRY. The alphabet book follows a young cowboy and his sidekick Panini the pony.

“They use the ABCs to seek out adventure in wide-open pastures, embrace family, and celebrate individuality, all during a single day,” a press release explains. “As a bonus, artwork throughout the book will include surprises recognizable to Nas’s fans, adding another layer to the reading experience.”

“C IS FOR COUNTRY goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to ‘Old Town Road’ on repeat and helped change my life forever,” Lil Nas X explained. “I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I’m so happy with how it turned out, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Posts Nude Hot Tub Pics On Social Media

You can cop your kids a copy of C Is for Country on Jan. 5.