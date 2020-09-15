Lil Nas X Announces Book For ‘Every Amazing Kid Who Sang Along To “Old Town Road”‘

Lil Nas X is flexing his hip-hop skills in a new children’s book.

The genre-bending rapper is releasing a new book titled, C IS FOR COUNTRY. The alphabet book follows a young cowboy and his sidekick Panini the pony.

“They use the ABCs to seek out adventure in wide-open pastures, embrace family, and celebrate individuality, all during a single day,” a press release explains. “As a bonus, artwork throughout the book will include surprises recognizable to Nas’s fans, adding another layer to the reading experience.”

C IS FOR COUNTRY goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to ‘Old Town Road’ on repeat and helped change my life forever,” Lil Nas X explained. “I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I’m so happy with how it turned out, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

You can cop your kids a copy of C Is for Country on Jan. 5.

 

