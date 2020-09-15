Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Broke His Emmy Statue: ‘It’s When He Found Out He Can’t Poop In The RV’

Jimmy Kimmel is down an Emmy Award.

Kimmel recently dropped by “Live With Kelly and Ryan” to promote the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards. During the interview, Kimmel revealed that his son trashed the talk show host’s trophy.

“My son, Billy, is 3-years-old now. We were shooting a little something we thought would be funny,” Kimmel said. “He is very capable of holding a slippery, live trout, but when it comes to an Emmy, he just throws that right on the ground… It turns out these things can break, in case you were wondering. He threw it on the ground. It’s when he found out he can’t poop in the RV.”

Kimmel also confirmed this year’s Emmys will be without an audience.

“No one will be in the audience. You, as far as I know, will not be out there on the red carpet, Ryan. Right?” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host asked Seacrest. “We picked the biggest possible venue for me to be alone.”

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 20.