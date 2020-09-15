Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make Generous Donation To CAMFED In Honour Of Their Birthdays

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their birthdays by giving back.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a personal donation of $130,000 to CAMFED, the African girl’s education charity. The royal couple have a long relationship with the organization.

According to CAMFED, “We catalyze the power of the most vulnerable girls and young women to create the future they imagine — for themselves, for their communities, and for Africa.”

CAMFED also launched an online campaign for their birthdays, reaching a total of $129,000.

Just in, a message from The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, who are matching your INSPIRING actions by making a $130,000 gift to CAMFED: ‘No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan’#TogetherWeCan!https://t.co/V8oOy2Z4BH pic.twitter.com/YWgziRnpYK — CAMFED – Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) September 15, 2020

Harry turned 36 on Sept. 15 while Markle turned 39 on Aug. 4.

“No better way to celebrate what really matters,” the pair said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.”

During their tour of Africa last year, Harry and Meghan joined a CAMFED event in Lilongwe, Malawi, with The Duke in person and The Duchess joining as the surprise guest via video.