Tina Knowles Reveals That ‘Beyoncé’ Is Her Maiden Name

Beyoncé got her name from a very special source.

Tina Knowles Lawson recently appeared on the “In My Head with Heather Thomson” podcast and revealed the origins of daughter Beyoncé’s name.

“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name,” Knowles explained. “My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”

“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she added. “And it’s interesting and it shows you the times because we asked my mother when I was grown I was like why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? And you know it’s all these different spellings. And my mom’s reply to me and was that’s what they put on your birth certificate.”

Knowles once made a fuss about the different spellings.

“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ And she said I did one time, the first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate,” she shared. “Because at one time Black people didn’t get birth certificates.”