Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Are Providing College Scholarships For NYC Homeless Students

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are helping put some of the most vulnerable students through college.

According to People, the couple are giving laptops and $2,000 scholarships to 20 homeless students headed to college in New York City, aiding them during the additionally strenuous COVID-19 pandemic.

The philanthropic effort is being done in partnership with the Win foundation in New York, which “provides safe housing and critical services to help homeless women and their children rebuild their lives and break the cycle of homelessness.”

Ripa said, “Mark and I are so excited to help these students in whatever small way we can. Starting college is a pivotal moment for so many and being a part of this time is really special for our family. We know each of these scholarship recipients has a bright future ahead and we can’t wait to see what amazing things they accomplish!”

One recipient of the scholarship, Mikayala Garay, currently lives on campus at SUNY Morrisville while her family lives in a Win shelter in the Bronx.

“As a student at SUNY Morrisville studying equine science to one day become a vet, I take classes off-campus at nearby stables,” Garay said. “I’ll use this money to buy books and to save up for a car to get to and from my classes off-campus.”

Michael Jones, who lives in Win supportive housing in the Bronx, said, “Despite the fires that are currently ripping through the West Coast, I am still determined to attend Portland State University and major in Creative Writing there. The scholarship from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos is a major help to my college career and will help me purchase books, dorm essentials and other necessities, which will put me in a strong position toward success in my freshman year.”

Ripa added, “We were watching our kids, with all of their technology, and Mark and I said, ‘Learning remotely is so difficult … how are they possibly doing this at Win?’ Sure enough, they didn’t have the Wi-Fi, tablets or other things they needed.”