Luke Combs Performs Timely New Song ‘Six Feet Apart’ On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Luke Combs is reminding us all how much we miss hugs and handshakes.

On Monday’s season six premiere of Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, the country superstar performed his new, timely track “Six Feet Apart”.

Written from the depths of quarantine about enduring the coronavirus pandemic, Combs originally previewed the track during a livestream in March and later released it in May.

“I miss my mom, I miss my dad, miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands,” Combs sings.

The singer is also set to perform his ninth-consecutive No. 1 “Lovin’ On You” at Wednesday’s 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

Combs is up for three awards, including Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year.

Meanwhile, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer will release the deluxe version of his 2019 record What You See Is What You Get, set to arrive Oct. 23.

After its release in November 2019, What You See Is What You Get dominated all the charts, debuting at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The album also enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album.