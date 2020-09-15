Little Mix Performs Heavenly Cover Of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’ On BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

When it comes to performing, Little Mix never disappoints.

RELATED: Little Mix Take A ‘Holiday’ With Danceable New Single

On Tuesday, the U.K. girl group stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to sing a stripped-down version of their new single “Holiday”.

They also took the opportunity to show off their stellar vocals while putting their own spin on Harry Styles’ “Falling”.

Accompanied by just piano and guitar, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall’s vocals blended in perfect harmony during a slowed-down rendition of the Fine Line tune.

Towards the end of the cover, they switched things up by singing lyrics from Joel Corry and MNEK’s dance track, “Head & Heart”.

RELATED: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Thanks Supermarket Staff Defending Her From Abusive Customer

Although their performance went off without a hitch, Nelson revealed on Instagram that just moments before starting their cover of “Falling”, she was overcome with a panic attack.

“So my nerves got the better of me today and I had panic attack right before we were about to sing this for live lounge today,” she admitted.

Along with her caption came a behind-the-scenes video of the girls rehearsing for the Live Lounge performance, with Nelson singing the opening verse.

“Like a pro @perrieedwards jumped in for my part last minute and smashed it,” she continued.

Nelson has been very candid about her experiences with anxiety and depression, opening up about her struggles in the 2019 BBC documentary, “Odd One Out”.

RELATED: Little Mix Go Back in Time, Transform Into ’80s Queens For ‘Break Up Song’ Music Video

Check out Little Mix’s gorgeous performance of “Falling” above.