Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry Freeze Instagram And Facebook Accounts: ‘I Can’t Sit By And Stay Silent’

Kim Kardashian has one of the most popular social media presences but she’s just put most of it on hold.

Kardashian boasts 188 million followers on Instagram and more than 30 million followers on Facebook. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star announced she will freeze those two accounts in conjunction with #StopHateForProfit.

“I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation, created by groups to sow division and split America apart,” Kardashian wrote.

– only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

“Only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy,” she continued in a second tweet. “Please join me tomorrow when I will be ‘freezing’ my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry and more stars quickly followed Kardashian’s lead.

Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Sacha Baron Cohen and Naomi Campbell all shared the same message #StopHateForProfit.

The “#StopHateForProfit” campaign was launched by groups including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League this year. Hundreds of companies have pledged to suspend advertising on Facebook platforms temporarily with the goal to urge the company to more aggressively block hate speech and misinformation.

Kardashian is currently the seventh-most followed account on Instagram, sixth when the official @Instagram profile is excluded.