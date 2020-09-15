Reese Witherspoon Says Her Kids Inspired Her To Speak Out On Social Issues

Reese Witherspoon is crediting her children for inspiring her to speak out on social issues.

The actress joined Drew Barrymore on her brand new Global talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”, on Tuesday and opened up about using her platform for good.

“What I really appreciate is that you are addressing social issues,” Barrymore said to her longtime pal. “You are addressing race, women’s equalities, Time’s Up. You are also really an advocate while you are finding these important things that are happening in our society and addressing them as well.”

“Well, I have a lot of inspiration from having two teenagers in my house,” Witherspoon explained. “Somewhere I read, ‘If you’re not talking about race and class and wealth and equality and social issue with your children they are talking about it with someone else.’ That hit me very profoundly because this is the world they are inheriting. If we don’t take our positions of influence, whatever your influence is… you have the power to influence thoughts and ideas.”

She added, “That’s why I love books as well. Books have changed my life by going absolutely nowhere. I grew up in Nashville and I just lost myself in a book. I felt like I could see the world, I could see other people’s opinions, I could see where people lived a completely different experience than me. I always say books are the anitdote to bigotry and small thinking, it’s about being expansive. I feel really blessed to have these kids in my life and to have all the children of the world out there, the Greta Thunbergs and Parkland kids, just really inspiring us to do more and create a better world.”

Witherspoon is mom to three children, Ava, 21, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.