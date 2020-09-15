Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset

After years of being on-again, off-again, Cardi B and Offset have called it quits.

ET can confirm that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, on Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia. A hearing has been set for Nov. 4.

The divorce filing comes soon after Cardi made comments about how solid her relationship was with Offset. “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything,” the “WAP” rapper told Elle, alluding to her husband’s alleged infidelity. “But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”

She added, “There’s always rumours about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumours because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt.”

Cardi last posted about Offset on Aug. 20 when she promoted his group, Migos’, new music video. As for Offset, his last post of his wife was a kiss pic shared on Aug. 7 as well as another post on the same day where he praised her “WAP” music video.

“So proud of my wife. She works so hard and her creativity and mind is out this world,” he wrote in part.

Offset, 28, and Cardi, 27, were married in September 2017, but kept it a secret until June 2018. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,” Cardi tweeted at the time. “We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said i do, with no dress no makeup and no ring!”

Their daughter, Kulture, was born a month later.

