RuPaul Goes International With ‘Drag Race Holland’

RuPaul is back, and this time the legendary drag performer is taking “Drag Race” to a whole new continent for “Drag Race Holland”.

In a trailer from the upcoming Dutch series, RuPaul isn’t there in person, but greets the queens via a television screen.

“Welcome to ‘Drag Race Holland’,” RuPaul proclaims, asking, “Which one of you lucky b***hes is going to be crowned the first Dutch ‘Drag Race’ superstar?”

RELATED: Priyanka Lip-Syncs Her Way To The First-Ever ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Crown

RuPaul won’t be hosting, but introduces Dutch drag legend Fred van Leer, who’ll be helming the Dutch variant of the hit reality competition.

The trailer introduces the 10 competing queens: Miss Abby OMG, Roem, ChelseaBoy, Janey Jacke, Ma’MaQueen, Madame Madness, Envy Peru, Sederginne, Patty Pam-Pam and Megan Schoonbrood.

In addition, celebrity guest judges for the show’s debut season will include Dutch fashion designer and television personality Nikkie Plessen, YouTube makeup star NikkieTutorials, comedian Sanne Wallis de Vries, singer Roxeanne Hazes and fashion designer Cleas Iversens, while other celebs scheduled to appear include model Loiza Lamers, singer Ruth Jacott, actor Rick Paul van Mulligen, singer/TV host Ryanne van Dorst, pride ambassador Amber Vineyard, singer Edsillia Rombley and TV host Carlo Boszhard.

RELATED: ‘Drag Race’ Superstars Virtually Collab With ‘Backyard Envy’ For Garden Tips And Tricks

“Drag Race Holland” will air in the U.S. on streaming service WOW Presents Plus, where it will premiere on Sept. 17.