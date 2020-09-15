‘South Park’ Returns With One-Night-Only ‘Pandemic Special’

Fans of “South Park” will be receiving a special treat at the end of the month, when Comedy Central debuts an hour-long coronavirus-themed special.

In a first look at “The Pandemic Special”, the residents of South Park are seen coming to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic and all that entails.

“Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the ongoing pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park,” reads the special’s official synopsis. “The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

RELATED: ‘South Park’ Episode Banned In China Screened On Hong Kong Street

That’s an understatement; while Cartman is apoplectic about the prospect of returning to the classroom, his fellow students are seen in school wearing masks while sitting within plastic barriers. Meanwhile, they also meet their new teacher, a police detective.

All will be revealed in “The Pandemic Special”, airing on Wednesday, Sept. 30.