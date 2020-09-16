Samuel L. Jackson Teaches Fans To ‘Swear In 15 Languages’ After Achieving Voter Action Goal

Many actors have cursed onscreen, but few have elevated swearing to an art form the way Samuel L. Jackson has.

Now, the star of such profanity-laced Tarantino features as “Pulp Fiction” and “Jackie Brown” is offering to share his swearing secrets.

On Monday, Jackson took to Twitter to offer his followers a deal: if 2,500 people visit his Head Count website and either register to vote or check to confirm that they’re already registered, he promises to “teach you to swear in 15 different languages.”

Listen up – If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020

Fans “blasted through” the voter registration goal. So Jackson held up his part of the bargain: “Here’s some Cussin’ 15 ways to go!”

You guys showed up and blasted through our Voter Action Goal for #GoodToVote! So as promised, here's some Cussin' 15 ways to go! Thanks for getting involved and make sure to #vote on Nov.3rd! #votemask @faircount @fairfight #MKsaysVote #yourvoicematters pic.twitter.com/6GkHudrm53 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 15, 2020

Back in 2018, Jackson paid a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where he revealed his favourite curse word to be “motherf**ker,” and how it can be used in a variety of contexts.

“It has to be either heartfelt or lighthearted to the effect it’s not offensive…” he explained. “For instance, it’s like if I looked at you and said, ‘Wow, that jacket is a motherf***er’, it really means it’s a beautiful and extraordinary jacket.”

DeGeneres use the word in the context of not liking the jacket. “That jacket’s a motherf***er,” he snarled. “It’s such a descriptive and encompassing word.”