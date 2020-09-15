Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He And His Family Have Recovered From COVID-19

Neil Patrick Harris appeared on Tuesday’s edition of “Today” and had a big revelation to share: he, husband David Burtka and their 9-year-old twins all tested positive for COVID-19.

“We feel great,” Harris said. “It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

According to the former “How I Met Your Mother Star”, the experience wasn’t an easy one.

“It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good,” he explained. “We want to make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure.”

During the interview, Harris also discussed news that his iconic TV series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” is being revived by Disney+, with the character to be reimagined as a multiracial 16-year-old girl Hawaiian girl named Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha.

“I’m just following all of the news that’s being released like everyone else is, so I was excited to hear about it,” Harris said. “I don’t know other than what’s been reported, but I do know that it’s to be on Disney+, which is a super great channel. Anything that can promote Imagineers and Disney theme parks I’m all about, because I love that stuff.”

The reboot is being shepherded by Kourtney Kang, who previously worked as a writer and executive producer on “HIMYM”, leading Harris to believe it’s “in good hands.”

He added: “I love the Hawaiian vibe, it’s a great idea, so it has all the aspects of making it a success, and I wish them nothing but the best.”