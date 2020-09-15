More Details Emerge About Clare Crawley’s Debut On ‘The Bachelorette’

The new season of “The Bachelorette” was paused along with most other television due to the pandemic, and ABC is finally sharing some info about the upcoming debut of new Bachelorette Clare Crawley.

“After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th-season finale of ‘The Bachelor’, and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the season premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’,” shared the ABC announcement.

“Thirty-one amazing, accomplished men from all over the nation have left their families, friends and everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the stunning hairdresser from Sacramento, California,” the announcement continued. “The bachelors do whatever they can to stand out from the pack, whether it is arriving in a Rolls Royce or a station wagon. An attorney finds Clare guilty as charged for looking spectacular in her sensational first-night dress. A former football star bursts through a ‘Your Future Husband’ banner, while another former athlete sports a baby belly in homage to Clare’s arrival on Juan Pablo’s season. Which ones are there for the right reasons, and which one is here for a lifetime of happiness?”

RELATED: Clare Crawley Blows Up ‘The Bachelorette’ In New Trailer

According to the announcement, “time stands still” for Crawley when one of her suitors steps out of the limo, “taking her breath away,” and while she’s “impressed with all of the men,” when one of them reveals “a shocking secret about one of his rivals,” someone will be getting a ticket home.

At the end of a long first night, just 23 men remain, while “viewers will get their first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history.”

The new season of “The Bachelorette” will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 13.